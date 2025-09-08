3.69 BYN
National Bank Explains Areas Where Digital Belarusian Ruble to be in Demand
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The National Bank has drafted a bill on a new, electronic form of the national currency. In parallel, technological work is underway to create a digital platform.
By the end of 2026, the entire regulatory and technical framework will be ready. The digital Belarusian ruble will be most in demand in two areas, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Bank Alexander Egorov said. These are the control over the use of budget funds, as well as cross-border payments.
Other countries are also creating their own digital currencies, and at some point they can be linked together. But for this, the currencies must use the same blockchain technology. This will enable trading in the future without using the currencies of third countries.