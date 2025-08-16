Disorders in Serbia — Vučić Faces Attempts to Oust Him from Power

Last night, protests continued to flare up in major cities across Serbia.

Anti-government activists vandalized the prosecutor’s office building in the town of Valjevo: police tried to protect the state institution from the vandals, but they broke through, using pyrotechnics. Dozens of police officers were injured, and numerous arrests have been reported.

Clashes with law enforcement also erupted in Belgrade, Novi Sad, and other settlements.

Recently, President Aleksandar Vučić announced that he does not plan to change the constitution and is prepared to leave office after his second term, which ends in 2027. However, this did not deter the protesters, who are demanding his immediate resignation.