Minsk expects a prompt and responsible investigation into the attack on a Belarusian bus carrying children in the Bryansk region.

On June 23, a roundtable discussion was held in Moscow, where the heads of diplomatic missions from 95 countries discussed the Ukrainian crisis. The Belarusian Ambassador to Russia noted that the Ukrainian drone attack is an open terrorist act against civilians. This cynical, deliberate attack on civilians must receive a fundamental legal assessment, including from international human rights organizations.

Yuri Seliverstov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia:

"If someone provokes and tries to drag Belarus into war, it will come back to haunt those who attempt it. We reaffirm Belarus's firm position on the need for a swift, peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. We call for an end to the dangerous games with security in our region. Stop fanning this flame! It's time to stop the unrestrained pumping of weapons into the conflict zone and halt the flow of provocative statements that only bring us closer to the breaking point. We welcome and support any efforts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis and reaching peace agreements. A long-term peaceful settlement is possible only through the formation of a new, inclusive security architecture in our region and in Eurasia as a whole."

The Eurasian Charter on Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century makes an important contribution to maintaining security. Belarus, with the support of Russia, initiated the development of this document.