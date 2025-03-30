Donald Trump Does Not Rule Out Running for a Third Term

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has not ruled out the possibility of running for a third term in the White House. This was reported by NBC News.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Trump stated that he is "not joking" about the prospect of a third term, though he added that "it's still too early to think about that."

"Many want me to do it," Trump noted, referring to his supporters. However, he indicated that his team has "a long way to go" and he is "focused on the present moment."

When asked if he would like to serve another term, the president replied, "I enjoy working."

When Trump was asked about whether there were plans in place that would allow him to run for a third term, he responded, "There are methods by which it can be done."

In response to NBC News' inquiry about a potential scenario where U.S. Vice President JD Vance runs for the presidency and then hands the role over to Donald Trump, the president said that "this is one" of the methods. He added that "there are others."

In the United States, running for a third term in the White House is prohibited by the Constitution under the 22nd Amendment. Amending the Constitution to remove the two-term limit would be extremely challenging, requiring either a two-thirds majority in Congress or two-thirds of the states agreeing to convene a constitutional convention for amendments, according to NBC News.

Representative Andy Ogles (Republican, Tennessee) has prepared a resolution calling for an extension of presidential terms, which would allow Donald Trump to run for another term. Trump's ally, Steve Bannon, stated in an interview with News Nation that he believes Trump "will run again and win in 2028."