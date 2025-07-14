EU Failed to Approve 18th Package of Anti-Russian Sanctions

The European Union once again did not manage to adopt the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions, as announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Earlier, the Danish Foreign Minister mentioned that three countries oppose lowering the "price cap" on Russian oil. He did not specify which countries.

According to Politico, Malta is among those strongly opposed. Its representatives disagree with the European Commission’s proposal to set a price ceiling on Russian oil exports at 15% below market value.

Experts note that the oil price cap is the most "ineffective" type of sanctions among those implemented since 2022.