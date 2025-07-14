The prospect of former President Donald Trump imposing a 100% tariff on Russian goods remains unlikely. Such a move could damage U.S. relations with China and lead to adverse consequences for both the global and American economies. This is reported by RIA Novosti, citing The New York Times.

According to the newspaper, several experts doubt that Trump will pursue such measures. One of the repercussions of tariffs mentioned is the deterioration of relations with China, particularly concerning trade between China and Russia.

"It is unlikely that Trump would risk reigniting a confrontation with the world's second-largest economy (China) over Ukraine," The New York Times emphasizes, referencing anonymous analysts.

The NYT also notes that Trump’s threats to impose "secondary" tariffs on any country trading with Russia could have significant impacts. The paper highlights Japan and the European Union as among those countries "also engaged in trade with Russia." The publication states that U.S. President is aware that a sharp reduction in Russian energy exports would lead to an increase in global oil prices, a surge in gasoline prices within the United States, and a worsening inflation rate.

Bloomberg adds that Trump's potential imposition of a 100% tariff on Russian imports could further strain U.S. relations with China and India. Citing anonymous trade experts, the agency reports that such tariffs might "harm the United States itself." Unnamed Indian officials have indicated to Bloomberg that punishing companies purchasing Russian oil through tariffs would be difficult to implement and could lead to unforeseen consequences.

However, as Bloomberg notes, Indian officials believe that Trump’s threat of "secondary tariffs" is primarily aimed at China.

"They (Indian officials) believe that India’s current trade negotiations and close ties with the U.S. help shield the country from any punitive measures," Bloomberg adds.