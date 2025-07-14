SCO Foreign Ministers Council Meeting Held in China

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8405b21-31a9-442a-b442-4ea1c1abadb4/conversions/c4b08e23-ee96-4e9b-b8fa-8e8c8e171a2a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8405b21-31a9-442a-b442-4ea1c1abadb4/conversions/c4b08e23-ee96-4e9b-b8fa-8e8c8e171a2a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8405b21-31a9-442a-b442-4ea1c1abadb4/conversions/c4b08e23-ee96-4e9b-b8fa-8e8c8e171a2a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8405b21-31a9-442a-b442-4ea1c1abadb4/conversions/c4b08e23-ee96-4e9b-b8fa-8e8c8e171a2a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the SCO member states has ended in Tianjin, China. Belarus was represented at the forum by Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.

It should be noted that our country participates for the first time as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister:

"The main objective of the current meeting is to exchange views on the development of the SCO and current international and regional issues of common interest to the SCO member states, which is also political preparation for the upcoming summit in Tianjin. On the morning of July 15, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with all participants, that shows his increased attention to the SCO and today's meeting. I am confident that with our joint efforts, all tasks will be accomplished, and in the spirit of implementing the important agreements of our leaders, we will lay a solid foundation for the successful holding of the Tianjin Summit."