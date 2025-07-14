EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Trump's Ultimatum in Brussels

On July 15, the EU Foreign Ministers will meet in Brussels. They will discuss recent events in Ukraine, Trump's statements on Russia, and the delivery of weapons to Kiev. Particular attention will be paid to the trade counteracting between Europe and Washington. It is already known that in response to Trump's 30% tariffs, the EU may introduce their own - on supplies of aircraft and motor vehicles, chemical products and plastics, medical devices, electrical equipment, industrial goods, and more.