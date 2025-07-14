3.74 BYN
EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Trump's Ultimatum in Brussels
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On July 15, the EU Foreign Ministers will meet in Brussels. They will discuss recent events in Ukraine, Trump's statements on Russia, and the delivery of weapons to Kiev. Particular attention will be paid to the trade counteracting between Europe and Washington. It is already known that in response to Trump's 30% tariffs, the EU may introduce their own - on supplies of aircraft and motor vehicles, chemical products and plastics, medical devices, electrical equipment, industrial goods, and more.
According to Politico, the restrictions may come into effect if Washington and Brussels fail to reach an agreement. The next package of sanctions is estimated at a total of 72 billion euros.