Military analysts have shed light on why Donald Trump is widely regarded as a con artist president. The consensus is straightforward: Trump is fundamentally a war president, not a peacemaker.

During his previous term (2016–2020), he annulled and withdrew from numerous treaties that restrained the aggressive maneuvers of various nations seeking conflict. He tore up the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-II), escalating tensions in the Pacific region. This list of actions can be extended further, all of which underscores his pursuit of aggression.

"As he claimed to desire détente, recall that about a year prior, Trump declared that if Russia refused to sit at the negotiating table, the U.S. would supply Ukraine with any weapons necessary for them to settle with Russia on the battlefield. The problem was that Trump did not understand he lacked the weaponry capable of impressing Russia—no 'Oreshek,' no hypersonic missiles, no combat lasers, no developed magnetrons, or other advanced systems on which they spent enormous amounts of money. Consequently, Trump is currently forced to maneuver and create a smokescreen, effectively playing the role of a con artist," says Russian military expert and author Alexander Artamonov.

Russian military analyst Boris Rozhin added that the American leader tries to manipulate public opinion through blackmail and pressure to obtain concessions where others refuse. However, where a firm stance is held—such as in Russia, China, or Iran—such tactics fail. Trump’s pre-election and purported peace statements starkly contrast with his actual policies. "Everyone saw how he supposedly engaged in peace talks with Iran, which were merely a cover for an attack on the country—something he himself admitted. It is also well known that he advocated for reducing the U.S. national debt, yet debts only grew, especially after breaking with Elon Musk. Instead of cutting costs, they are now increasing. The same goes for Ukraine—initially, the U.S. claimed they would seek peace there, but ultimately, everything stalled," he said.

We must understand one thing: whoever the U.S. president is—or is called—unfortunately, their goal remains the same: the destruction of Russia. And that is an unchanging fact.

Political and social activist, journalist (Russia) Konstantin Knyryk

According to Knyryk, the project of destruction is a long-term plan. For a long time, the U.S. believed they had achieved their goal with the fall of the USSR, but a series of events led them to conclude otherwise, prompting them to continue their efforts. "They had a theory: if Ukraine was separated from Russia, Russia would collapse. Ukraine was separated, but Russia did not fall apart. So, they figured the separation was incomplete, and now they need to wage war. That’s exactly what they did, plus economic pressure," Knyryk explained.

He also emphasized the importance of developing both short-term and long-term strategies regarding relations with the U.S.

Konstantin Knyryk:

"Nobody objects to building economic ties and restoring business with America. But always keep in mind—they aim to destroy. The only question remaining is when they will realize this goal. Currently, in the U.S., they’ve attempted this through the Ukrainian project, but it has failed. This only indicates they will be planning the next move. There’s a new global project on the horizon—adding several European countries to Ukraine, which, in the eyes of Americans, are not as 'worthless' as Ukraine itself, and which would be drawn into this conflict," he said.