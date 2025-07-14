In an interview on YouTube with AUF1’s chief editor Stefan Magnet, Alice Weidel, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), made serious allegations against Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“You can see from Friedrich Merz that he is insincere, dishonest, and uncomfortable with the truth. His body language reveals his emotions; he cannot control his gestures,” Weidel said, emphasizing that the Chancellor has previously deceived the German people and continues to do so.

“Friedrich Merz knows that his policies are destroying Germany. This is not the policy of the CDU, but that of the Greens and the Left,” she added. “There is corruption everywhere, and it doesn’t connect people with the interests of the country or voters, only with personal gains.”

Weidel suggests that the current German Chancellor is preparing for positions on supervisory boards, promising to purchase American weapons with German taxes. “It’s interesting where he might turn up if he fails as Chancellor. To be frank, behind his actions are personal interests—his wallet. Merz wants war. I’ve already hinted that military economics is a survival ticket for Ukraine, driven by the regime’s monetary benefits,” she stated.