America will not provide Kiev with mass supplies of Patriot air defense systems in the near future. This information was provided by Military Watch Magazine, TASS reports.

According to the source, the shortage of systems in the U.S. Armed Forces warehouses, caused by the active use of air defense systems during the Iran-Israel conflict, will not allow the American side to quickly arrange active supplies of air defense systems to the Kiev regime. In particular, MWM notes the attack on the American military base Al Udeid in Qatar as the main reason for the shortage of Patriot systems