Minsk and St. Petersburg Sign Roadmap for Cooperation

The visit of the St. Petersburg delegation to Belarus continues. On July 15, the Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee Vladimir Kukharev and the Governor of the city on the Neva Alexander Beglov signed a roadmap for cooperation in the capital's city hall.

The main areas of cooperation include mechanical engineering and pharmaceutical projects. And also -education and healthcare. Entrepreneurs of the Belarusian capital will have more opportunities to locate in the technological and industrial parks of St. Petersburg. Particular attention is paid to cultural projects, such as the "Memory Train", as well as holding joint festivals.