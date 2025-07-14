Zelensky Signs Bill on Ukraine's Withdrawal from Ottawa Convention

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/22fcc88e-cbd0-4d88-a7eb-2533ae7ed425/conversions/4f7e9edb-3534-4e33-baac-e87dba9e77a2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/22fcc88e-cbd0-4d88-a7eb-2533ae7ed425/conversions/4f7e9edb-3534-4e33-baac-e87dba9e77a2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/22fcc88e-cbd0-4d88-a7eb-2533ae7ed425/conversions/4f7e9edb-3534-4e33-baac-e87dba9e77a2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/22fcc88e-cbd0-4d88-a7eb-2533ae7ed425/conversions/4f7e9edb-3534-4e33-baac-e87dba9e77a2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vladimir Zelensky announced the signing of a bill that provides for Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, RIA Novosti reported.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the Russian Federation's list of terrorists and extremists) said earlier on Tuesday that the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.

"I immediately signed ... (the bill, that provides for - ed.) the suspension of the Ottawa Convention on Anti-Personnel Mines for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.