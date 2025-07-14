Media: Some Trump's Supporters Disagree with Adoption of Laws on Aid to Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45e0804d-125b-47a4-be4d-56c7546a35f7/conversions/997b65f8-d9b4-4d1b-9939-7609a9ef5a93-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45e0804d-125b-47a4-be4d-56c7546a35f7/conversions/997b65f8-d9b4-4d1b-9939-7609a9ef5a93-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45e0804d-125b-47a4-be4d-56c7546a35f7/conversions/997b65f8-d9b4-4d1b-9939-7609a9ef5a93-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/45e0804d-125b-47a4-be4d-56c7546a35f7/conversions/997b65f8-d9b4-4d1b-9939-7609a9ef5a93-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A fair number of supporters of the American leader Donald Trump, as well as many Republicans in the House of Representatives of Congress, are against the adoption of laws allowing the supply of additional military and financial aid to Ukraine, TASS reported citing The Atlantic magazine.

On July 14, Trump said Washington had decided to continue supplying Kiev with weapons and military equipment if Europe paid for such supplies. NATO would coordinate the process. He also said the U.S. would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.

"The fact that the US is not sending weapons directly to Ukraine gives Trump more room to maneuver among isolationists in the ranks of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement," the publication writes.