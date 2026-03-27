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Drones significantly damage radar system at airport in Kuwait City

Drones significantly damage radar system at airport in Kuwait City

Drone aircraft significantly damaged the radar system at the airport in Kuwait City.

A drone attack caused significant damage to the radar system at Kuwait City International Airport, the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority (KCA) announced.

"Kuwait City International Airport was attacked by several drones; no one was injured. The attack caused significant damage to the airport's radar system," CACA spokesman Abdallah al-Rajihi told the KUNA news agency.

The airport suspended operations in early March due to the escalation in the Persian Gulf.

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