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Drones significantly damage radar system at airport in Kuwait City
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Drones significantly damage radar system at airport in Kuwait Citynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/88fbfdb1-ba5f-4723-95aa-38ddf1dfaa98/conversions/0db0bfca-2848-490e-9f90-bed903b6f042-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/88fbfdb1-ba5f-4723-95aa-38ddf1dfaa98/conversions/0db0bfca-2848-490e-9f90-bed903b6f042-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/88fbfdb1-ba5f-4723-95aa-38ddf1dfaa98/conversions/0db0bfca-2848-490e-9f90-bed903b6f042-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/88fbfdb1-ba5f-4723-95aa-38ddf1dfaa98/conversions/0db0bfca-2848-490e-9f90-bed903b6f042-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Drone aircraft significantly damaged the radar system at the airport in Kuwait City.
A drone attack caused significant damage to the radar system at Kuwait City International Airport, the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority (KCA) announced.
"Kuwait City International Airport was attacked by several drones; no one was injured. The attack caused significant damage to the airport's radar system," CACA spokesman Abdallah al-Rajihi told the KUNA news agency.
The airport suspended operations in early March due to the escalation in the Persian Gulf.