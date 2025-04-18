Easter Celebrations Around the World: Miracles, Processions, and Passion Plays

As Orthodox and Catholic Christians around the globe celebrated Easter, the observances were rich in tradition and spirituality across various countries.

Jerusalem, Israel

On April 19, 2025, the miracle of the Holy Fire descent took place in Jerusalem. This ritual, which has been observed for over 1,200 years, saw thousands of worshippers from all corners of the world gather at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Despite the restrictions imposed by Israeli authorities due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, tens of thousands of Christians converged on Jerusalem to partake in the sacred celebrations, demonstrating the enduring commitment of the faithful to their traditions.

Moscow, Russia

A portion of the Holy Fire was transported to Russia, where Easter services were held in most of the country's churches. Patriarch Kirill addressed the congregation, proclaiming, "Christ is Risen! With these spiritually powerful words, I warmly greet all of you and congratulate you on the great festival of Holy Easter! On this joyous and particularly significant day for every Christian, we affirm God's love for humanity, the triumph of life, and Christ's victory over death. Unlike victories achieved by men, which can bring joy to some and grief to others, Christ's victory is universal. It does not divide, but unites, and its fruits are available to all!"

Chișinău, Moldova

In Moldova, despite political obstacles, believers aligned with the Moscow Patriarchate successfully received the Holy Fire. This event unfolded against reported efforts by the authorities, including a personal order from President Maia Sandu preventing Archbishop Marchel from traveling to Jerusalem. Nevertheless, the Holy Fire reached the capital and worship services were conducted in accordance with cherished traditions.

Athens, Greece

In Greece, vibrant and numerous processions were held across the country, culminating in a massive turnout in Athens. The faithful filled the streets, culminating in a gathering at the central square near the local parliament, reflecting the communal spirit of celebration during this sacred time.

Manila, Philippines