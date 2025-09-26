EBRD Downgrades Economic Forecasts for Baltic States

The economic outlook for the Baltic countries has raised concerns among experts at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Forecasts for economic growth in the Baltic States have been revised downward: for Latvia, nearly halved to 0.9%; for Estonia, nearly tripled to 0.5%. Experts predict Lithuania's economy will grow by approximately 2.5%.

However, Lithuania remains the leader in the region in terms of inflation and is effectively the most expensive country in the Eurozone. The most significant factor constraining the Baltic economies' growth is Trump-era tariffs — and this cannot be remedied by measures from local governments or Brussels.