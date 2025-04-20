Eiffel Tower lighting in Paris to be turned off in memory of Pope Francis

Eiffel Tower in Paris will be dimmed in remembrance of Pope Francis. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced that the iconic tower's lights will be extinguished on Monday evening, April 21st, as a mark of respect for the late Pope. This act of remembrance reflects the global impact of the Pope's papacy and the outpouring of grief felt by many.

The symbolic dimming of the Eiffel Tower highlights the profound respect and admiration felt by the city of Paris and, by extension, France for Pope Francis. This action, a public display of mourning, underscores the significance placed on the Pope's contributions to universal themes of solidarity, peace, and humanism. The mayor's statement emphasizes the Pope's legacy and the shared sorrow felt by Catholics worldwide and beyond.