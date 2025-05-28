Elon Musk Steps Down from Trump Administration

Elon Musk is leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Musk's decision to leave his position as head of the Department of Efficiency of the American government (DOGE) was announced on Wednesday evening by a White House spokesperson, according to Reuters reports cited by BELTA.

Musk had been actively campaigning to improve government efficiency, during which he abolished several federal agencies, but ultimately failed to achieve the cost savings he aimed for.

He announced his intention to resign from the DOGE leadership role the day after criticizing, in an interview with CBS, the proposed legislation supported by the administration and the U.S. Congress’s House of Representatives aimed at reducing government spending.

On his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote: "As my term as a special government employee is coming to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to cut wasteful spending."

He further added, "The mission of DOGE will only strengthen over time, as it becomes a way of life for the entire government."