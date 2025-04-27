Energy Collapse in Europe: Widespread Power Outages Reported Across Several EU Countries

Two hours ago, severe electricity outages have been reported in multiple EU countries, primarily impacting Spain. According to TASS, significant issues with power supply have also affected Portugal and certain regions of France.

Mobile internet and cellular services are nearly non-functional. As reported by the newspaper ABC, disruptions have been observed at Madrid airport as well as in the capital's subway system. Furthermore, problems with electrical networks have been reported in Andorra and regions of France bordering Spain. Portuguese media have indicated a similar issue in Portugal.

Additionally, subway services have ceased in both Spain and Portugal, with trains becoming stranded in tunnels between stations.

The operating company Red Electrica announced that technicians have begun the gradual restoration of power supply in northern and southern Spain. "We have commenced restoring voltage in the north and south of the Iberian Peninsula, which is a key factor in gradually meeting electricity demands," the company stated on X.