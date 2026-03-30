Environmentalist: Debris Clouds from Disintegrated Starlink Satellites Polluting Space

The destruction of Starlink satellites, which creates debris clouds, pollutes space and increases the risk of losing access to low-Earth orbit. The development and implementation of legal liability mechanisms for such incidents will help reduce these risks, said Aslan Bitokov, Director of Development at JSC "Operator of Spatial Data and Services," market expert at Aeronet, a subsidiary of the National Technology Initiative (NTI), and environmentalist, according to TASS.

Yesterday evening, Starlink reported the occurrence of an anomaly onboard one of its communications satellites, resulting in the loss of contact with it at an altitude of 560 km above the Earth's surface. Last night, LeoLab Space project participants reported radar detection of the destruction of this spacecraft and the formation of a debris cloud. This marks the second such incident in recent history – another Starlink spacecraft disintegrated in mid-December 2025.

"If the international community fails to implement mandatory technical standards (de-orbiting, passive debris removal) and create an effective mechanism for legal liability for space pollution within the next 2-3 years, humanity risks facing an irreversible loss of access to low-Earth orbit," Bitokov noted, commenting on the incident.

The ecologist also pointed out that "chaos in orbit directly threatens the stability of terrestrial infrastructure, the global economy, and national security."

Musk's Satellite Fall

The media previously discussed statistics on Starlink satellite falls. Between 2020 and 2024, 583 such objects entered the Earth's atmosphere. According to Nicholas Oxman, CEO of Stratolink and an NTI cosmonaut expert, the satellite fall is built into their operational parameters to ensure the safety of the entire constellation.

"Starlink satellites are in orbits from which they are designed to fall within five years to avoid contaminating the orbit. A fall is nothing out of the ordinary; the satellite remains will burn up in the dense layers of the atmosphere and will not affect the operation of the main constellation," he explained.

Vladislav Ivanenko, CEO of Sputnix and an expert in the NTI Aeronet working group, pointed out that Starlink currently operates over 10,000 satellites. The large constellation explains the significant proportion of failed satellites.