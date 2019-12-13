3.35 RUB
Escape at any cost - Ukrainian military desert right from training grounds
The Ukrainian military desert not only from the battlefield, but also from the training grounds. During the training of AFU soldiers in France, several dozen soldiers of the 155th mechanized brigade escaped from the location of the unit. And Paris could not hide this fact official. The appearance of new migrant soldiers in Europe is confirmed by the French General Staff, reports the Agence France Presse.
According to Ukrainian media, the number of soldiers of the 155th mechanized brigade who left Ukraine under the pretext of training and thus escaped from Ukraine is estimated in hundreds. Interesting points: on the territory of France, this fact of desertion is not considered a crime, which means that no one will announce a search for the escapees.
