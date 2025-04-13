Estonia approves law allowing military to attack suspicious civilian vessels

Estonia's President Alar Karis has approved amendments to the laws on the organization of the Defense Forces and the economic zone, which will allow the military to sink civilian ships "extreme measures". BelTA reports with reference to Estonian mass media.

The adopted amendments give the Estonian Defense Forces greater flexibility to act at sea. They now have the right to respond with the use of force to threats directed against infrastructure ensuring the uninterrupted provision of vital services in Estonian territorial waters, as well as against national defense facilities, ports or other structures or equipment.

The law also specifies the measures that the Defense Forces may use when performing their tasks in the Estonian economic zone.