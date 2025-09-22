3.63 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.58 BYN
Estonia Ready to Deploy British Aircrafts Capable to Carry Nuclear Weapons
The Estonian Defense Minister stated that the situation in the region is becoming increasingly tense, and therefore the in his country the door stands open to allies. It has been reported that Tallinn is preparing to deploy British F-35A aircrafts, which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons. Such a decision would be a clear step toward further escalation by Estonia, as the distance from the Estonian border to St. Petersburg is no more than 150 kilometers.
The Financial Times reports that the Baltic States' aggressive stance toward Russia is seriously worrying the United States. The Trump administration believes that Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are not inclined to show restraint in their words and actions. These countries are confident that NATO stands behind them, and that the organization will protect them if necessary.