Estonia ready to send military troops to Ukraine

Estonia declared its readiness to contribute to the deterrent forces of the "coalition of the willing” led by the UK and France offering security guarantees to Ukraine. This was said by the country's Prime Minister Kristen Michal, interfax.ru reported.

"Planning of a coalition of volunteers is halfway through, but Estonia is ready to contribute by providing a combat unit of the ground forces with up to a company, training instructors and staff officers," he said.

Before sending the soldiers, the government intends to obtain an appropriate mandate from the Parliament, Kristen Michal noted.

According to him, Estonia still maintains the position that the best way to guarantee Ukraine's security is NATO membership.