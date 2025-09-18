3.64 BYN
Estonia to Build Largest Rare-Earth Magnet Plant
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The largest rare-earth metals plant will be built in Estonia, just a few kilometers from the Russian border.
In the frontier area of Narva, the plant will process raw materials from Australia and supply magnets to Germany, France and the United States. These components are critical for the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, radars, and missile guidance systems.
The key theme is reducing the EU's dependence on strategic raw materials. According to European Commission representatives, the Narva facility is part of a plan to localize 40% of clean technology production within the EU by 2030.