Estonia to Build Largest Rare-Earth Magnet Plant

The largest rare-earth metals plant will be built in Estonia, just a few kilometers from the Russian border.

In the frontier area of Narva, the plant will process raw materials from Australia and supply magnets to Germany, France and the United States. These components are critical for the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, radars, and missile guidance systems.