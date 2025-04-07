Estonian Military May Be Authorized to Sink 'Threatening' Civilian Vessels

The Estonian Defense Forces may be granted the authority to use force to enhance maritime security, including the power to sink civilian vessels that allegedly pose a threat. This information was reported by TASS, citing the Estonian national broadcasting portal ERR.

According to ERR, the National Defense Committee of the Riigikogu (Estonian Parliament) has proposed a draft law that would allow the Defense Forces to employ force under international maritime law when other measures are ineffective. This would be applicable in the country’s maritime zone to protect infrastructure, defense sites, ports, equipment, or vessels that provide essential services.

"This would enable us to operate not only in territorial waters—meaning the 12 nautical miles that we and any other country have from the coast and islands—but also in the exclusive economic zone, up to the point where Estonia's exclusive economic zone meets those of other countries," said Kalev Stoicescu, chairman of the committee, as quoted by the Estonian portal. The Defense Forces would have the authority to sink a civilian vessel if it presents a threat, provided that other measures to neutralize the threat are either impossible or cannot be executed in a timely manner, notes ERR.