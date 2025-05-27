3.76 BYN
EU develops plan to reduce water consumption by 10% by 2030
For the first time in its history, the EU is forced to develop a plan to reduce water consumption. The document will be prepared in June. Its goal will be to reduce water consumption by 10% by 2030.
The European Commissioner for the Environment urged EU residents not to wait and to start saving water themselves, for example, by taking showers faster.
The EU is suffering from severe and prolonged drought, as well as groundwater depletion. In Greece, for example, the water situation is so serious that the executive director of the largest local water supply company said: "If no urgent measures are taken, Athens may run out of water in the next two years."