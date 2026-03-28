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EU Prepares Measures against Orbán after Elections in Hungary
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Union is preparing a "deterrence plan" for Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán should he be re-elected in the April 12 elections.
According to Politico, the EU's plan is aimed at protecting the organization's key mechanisms from blockings by Budapest.
Measures under consideration include changing voting procedures, suspending funding, and restricting voting rights. Mechanisms that provide for sanctions for violating EU principles, including the rule of law, are also considered.