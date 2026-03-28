EU Prepares Measures against Orbán after Elections in Hungary

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cb73464d-a87f-4ad4-81bb-f0b8b6974df3/conversions/b0e2d1d8-e798-4287-b414-78b196d64b5c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cb73464d-a87f-4ad4-81bb-f0b8b6974df3/conversions/b0e2d1d8-e798-4287-b414-78b196d64b5c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cb73464d-a87f-4ad4-81bb-f0b8b6974df3/conversions/b0e2d1d8-e798-4287-b414-78b196d64b5c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cb73464d-a87f-4ad4-81bb-f0b8b6974df3/conversions/b0e2d1d8-e798-4287-b414-78b196d64b5c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Union is preparing a "deterrence plan" for Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán should he be re-elected in the April 12 elections.

According to Politico, the EU's plan is aimed at protecting the organization's key mechanisms from blockings by Budapest.