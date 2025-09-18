3.64 BYN
EU Wants to Build 'Anti-Drone Wall' along Eastern Border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The EU wants to build another iron curtain on NATO's eastern flank. The European Commissioner for Defense has proposed urgent discussions with his colleagues on the creation of a unified "anti-drone wall" along the entire eastern border of the European Union.
According to Reuters, the project was initiated even before the missile crash in Poland. Ukrainian troops are also expected to participate in the shield's construction.