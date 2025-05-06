3.68 BYN
European Commission not to extend duty-free import of goods from Ukraine to EU
The European Commission (EC) will not extend the duty-free import of goods from Ukraine to the EU after June 5, but will consider other support options. This was stated by EU Commission representative Olof Gill at a briefing in Brussels, RIA Novosti reported.
"The point is that we do not plan to extend this mechanism after it ends," he said while replying to a related question from reporters.
According to Olof Gill currently the EC is currently working on other measures to support the Ukrainian agricultural sector.