European Commission not to extend duty-free import of goods from Ukraine to EU

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e90aa9a-20b6-43de-ba9c-0260b77dc171/conversions/530b6b7b-a1e8-45d5-ada7-06f2a1a6c2b2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e90aa9a-20b6-43de-ba9c-0260b77dc171/conversions/530b6b7b-a1e8-45d5-ada7-06f2a1a6c2b2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e90aa9a-20b6-43de-ba9c-0260b77dc171/conversions/530b6b7b-a1e8-45d5-ada7-06f2a1a6c2b2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e90aa9a-20b6-43de-ba9c-0260b77dc171/conversions/530b6b7b-a1e8-45d5-ada7-06f2a1a6c2b2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Commission (EC) will not extend the duty-free import of goods from Ukraine to the EU after June 5, but will consider other support options. This was stated by EU Commission representative Olof Gill at a briefing in Brussels, RIA Novosti reported.

"The point is that we do not plan to extend this mechanism after it ends," he said while replying to a related question from reporters.