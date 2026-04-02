European farmers rebel against devastating agreement with Mercosur

In France, protests, albeit in different forms, have also reached a nationwide scale. Here, in a show of dissatisfaction with the Mercosur agreement, EU flags are being removed from official buildings. At least 2,000 city halls across the country are participating in this protest campaign. Its chances of success, however, are slim, as implementation of the agreement with Mercosur has already begun, although the treaty has not yet been ratified by either the majority of EU countries or the European Parliament.