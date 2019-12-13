The European Parliament (EP) may adopt another resolution against Georgia, which will openly demand that the country started a war with Russia. This is declared in a statement by the political council of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, TASS reported.

The ruling political force explains its statement by the fact that in 2024, and before that, the European Parliament adopted five resolutions concerning Georgia, in which it demanded sanctions against Georgian Dream founder and honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili, the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, the abolition of the law banning LGBT propaganda, and the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

"Given this trend, the sixth resolution of the European Parliament is more likely to openly demand that we go to war with Russia," the statement said.