European Parliament may openly demand from Georgia go to war with Russia
The European Parliament (EP) may adopt another resolution against Georgia, which will openly demand that the country started a war with Russia. This is declared in a statement by the political council of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, TASS reported.
The ruling political force explains its statement by the fact that in 2024, and before that, the European Parliament adopted five resolutions concerning Georgia, in which it demanded sanctions against Georgian Dream founder and honorary chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili, the release of jailed former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, the abolition of the law banning LGBT propaganda, and the imposition of sanctions against Russia.
"Given this trend, the sixth resolution of the European Parliament is more likely to openly demand that we go to war with Russia," the statement said.
Former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced on February 25, 2022, that he had no plans to impose anti-Russian restrictions, explaining it was in the national interest. The country's authorities have repeatedly stated that the adoption of restrictive measures against Russia would not only cause significant economic damage to Georgia, but could also provoke a military confrontation.
