3.72 BYN
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3.39 BYN
European Politicians Fear NATO Collapse
European leaders are becoming increasingly "funeralistic" about the future of NATO. According to The Economist, this was prompted by statements by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who questioned the alliance's efficiency.
Marco Rubio was one of the ardent defenders of the transatlantic relationship, and apparently, he no longer poses any constraints.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is increasingly hostile toward European allies – he is furious at their refusal to help the U.S. open the Strait of Hormuz. This stance has weakened the alliance's supporters in Washington.
One of the publication's sources stated that the situation has "already passed the point of no return." In his opinion, the best option for European countries is to strengthen their own role in NATO and prepare for a possible U.S. withdrawal.