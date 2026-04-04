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European leaders are becoming increasingly "funeralistic" about the future of NATO. According to The Economist, this was prompted by statements by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who questioned the alliance's efficiency.

Marco Rubio was one of the ardent defenders of the transatlantic relationship, and apparently, he no longer poses any constraints.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is increasingly hostile toward European allies – he is furious at their refusal to help the U.S. open the Strait of Hormuz. This stance has weakened the alliance's supporters in Washington.