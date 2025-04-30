Every Polish resident to receive memo in case of war

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd08afca-e808-498d-8478-0156fa1823a3/conversions/985ad06c-64bb-4e75-8bb3-b57ad28e3e55-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd08afca-e808-498d-8478-0156fa1823a3/conversions/985ad06c-64bb-4e75-8bb3-b57ad28e3e55-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd08afca-e808-498d-8478-0156fa1823a3/conversions/985ad06c-64bb-4e75-8bb3-b57ad28e3e55-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bd08afca-e808-498d-8478-0156fa1823a3/conversions/985ad06c-64bb-4e75-8bb3-b57ad28e3e55-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Every Polish resident will receive a memo in the fall in case of war and other emergencies, Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk said, RIA Novosti writes.

"In the autumn, every Polish home will receive a" Security Manual," the Minister said, explaining that this manual will take the form of a paper booklet and will address not only military threats, but also "threats in general."

In his opinion, there is too little information in Poland about how to behave in an emergency situation. The deputy minister explained that Polish society has lost the ability to recognize, for example, whether howling sirens are a threat, a test, or the anniversary of any event.