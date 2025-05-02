The authorities in Lvov commenced the exhumation of the remains of Soviet soldiers who perished during the liberation of the city. According to media reports, this involves 220 individual graves and four mass graves.

Following a decision by the city council, the remains are to be reburied at Holoskoye Cemetery, with assurances that Christian burial traditions will be observed.

Eyewitnesses described the process differently: excavations were carried out using excavators, bones were collected into bags, and then transported to a storage facility where similar remains from previous "decommunization" efforts are kept.