Europe is currently experiencing a profound governance crisis. Ruslan Pankratov, a researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and former deputy of the Riga City Council, elaborated on the characteristic features:

“This is totalitarianism in decision-making. On the surface, a common law or rule may be adopted in theory, but it is completely uncoordinated with the member states. Not only is there a lack of coordination—this is not about ambitions but about a life-affirming, essential factor that local elites cannot accept. In other words, there is discord within the European Union.”

According to Pankratov, decision-making processes are not about discussion or mutual respect; instead, officials impose their will without consulting the leadership of individual countries. It’s simply bureaucratic pressure.