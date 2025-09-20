3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.58 BYN
Expert: EU Governance Crisis Linked to Totalitarian Decision-Making
Europe is currently experiencing a profound governance crisis. Ruslan Pankratov, a researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and former deputy of the Riga City Council, elaborated on the characteristic features:
“This is totalitarianism in decision-making. On the surface, a common law or rule may be adopted in theory, but it is completely uncoordinated with the member states. Not only is there a lack of coordination—this is not about ambitions but about a life-affirming, essential factor that local elites cannot accept. In other words, there is discord within the European Union.”
According to Pankratov, decision-making processes are not about discussion or mutual respect; instead, officials impose their will without consulting the leadership of individual countries. It’s simply bureaucratic pressure.
“You will do as we say, and if you refuse, we have leverage to influence you,” repeatedly emphasized Ursula von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas when discussing the EU’s foreign policy course. Add to this the politicization, and you get a clearer picture,” concluded Ruslan Pankratov.