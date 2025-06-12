On June 2, 2025, the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul to address the resolution of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict. The role of Turkey in this process is particularly noteworthy, as it is clear that Turkish representatives are unlikely to involve themselves casually.

Political analyst and strategist Vladimir Karasev shared insights in an interview, explaining Turkey’s motivations for hosting these talks. He likened Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to former U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that Erdoğan, like Trump, lacks strong alliances and friends, and is primarily motivated by personal and national interests.

According to Karasev, Erdoğan aims to maintain a diplomatic platform to enhance Turkey’s international visibility and influence, especially amid domestic political challenges, particularly in major cities like Istanbul. Istanbul remains a key venue for negotiations because Erdoğan understands the importance of legitimacy.

Furthermore, Turkey benefits from ongoing cooperation with Russia in areas such as nuclear energy and energy transit—highlighted by projects like the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and the TurkStream pipeline, which provides revenue and gas supplies to Europe.

Karasev also noted Turkey’s strategic balancing act in its relations with the U.S., mentioning that when tensions rose under President Biden, Turkey responded by purchasing the Russian S-400 missile system, signaling its willingness to diversify alliances. He emphasized that if Western partners decline mutually beneficial cooperation, Russia will step in to fill the void.