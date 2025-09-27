"We would like to expect the truth from these elections. In reality, we see that the situation is unfolding alarmingly. Both European interests and those of other countries are concentrated there. All European countries are interested in maintaining Moldova's European course. But we would like Moldova to adhere to the neutral initiative enshrined in the Constitution. Unfortunately, we are currently seeing the rejection of both voters who support Moldova's Russian development vector and pro-Russian candidates, as they call them. These are candidates who advocate for the country's sovereignty and independence. In the future, we can expect that Moldova will, unfortunately, attempt to maintain this European course through electoral fraud and the suppression of peaceful demonstrations."