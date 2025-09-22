Expert on Palestinian Statehood Recognition by EU: Response to Trump's Actions against Europe

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ae0edee-0985-43e5-afd8-26a240074087/conversions/d7909067-00f9-4733-bfa7-c1d8f051c550-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ae0edee-0985-43e5-afd8-26a240074087/conversions/d7909067-00f9-4733-bfa7-c1d8f051c550-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ae0edee-0985-43e5-afd8-26a240074087/conversions/d7909067-00f9-4733-bfa7-c1d8f051c550-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0ae0edee-0985-43e5-afd8-26a240074087/conversions/d7909067-00f9-4733-bfa7-c1d8f051c550-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

More and more countries are joining the ranks of those recognizing a Palestinian state. Analyst Yulia Abukhovich discussed the reasons for these steps on the part of EU member states on Channel One.

The expert recalled that approximately 150 countries had already recognized Palestine, including the Republic of Belarus during the Soviet Union. "Some ask why Poland is silent. Because it also recognized this state back in the 1990s and can now sit on the sidelines," she noted.

"Germany is standing aside, but they have very complex relations, including with Israel," the analyst emphasized. "And this historical memory of the extermination of the Jewish population weighs heavily on Germany."

Yulia Abukhovich:

"Today's recognition by major players, including those in the European Union, has several reasons. France has done it most pompously. We understand perfectly well that this is not only a foreign policy interest, but also a domestic one. We can say that this is all a jab, a slap, retaliation, roughly speaking, to Trump for his actions against a united Europe."