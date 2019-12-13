3.41 RUB
Expert on the new iron curtain: Just as quickly as these walls were erected, they can also collapse
Military efforts alone cannot counter challenges and threats; political efforts are very important. This was stated in the "Actual Interview" by the head of the department of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus Alexander Markevich during the discussion of the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
Alexander Markevich:
"The conference very clearly showed that we professionally see the events that are happening around us, both in the post-Soviet space, and in the Eurasian region, and in the world as a whole. And the most important thing is that we see forces in various states that support the policy pursued by the Belarusian state. And these forces are consolidating around us."
He noted that Belarus' peacekeeping initiatives are in demand and are being implemented in practice: "This is even more important than simply declaring and gathering some supporters around you."
The interview also mentioned the so-called Iron Curtain, which the West is building, including along the Belarusian border. "The entire historical reality emphasizes: just as these walls were erected quickly, they can collapse even faster," the head of the department noted. "We see that the states bordering us are simply a tool. They do not determine policy, and they are not building all this with their own money. Everything will depend on how global politics and security will develop and which centers of power in the world will dominate."
