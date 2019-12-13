Expert on the new iron curtain: Just as quickly as these walls were erected, they can also collapse

Military efforts alone cannot counter challenges and threats; political efforts are very important. This was stated in the "Actual Interview" by the head of the department of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus Alexander Markevich during the discussion of the II Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

Alexander Markevich:

"The conference very clearly showed that we professionally see the events that are happening around us, both in the post-Soviet space, and in the Eurasian region, and in the world as a whole. And the most important thing is that we see forces in various states that support the policy pursued by the Belarusian state. And these forces are consolidating around us."

He noted that Belarus' peacekeeping initiatives are in demand and are being implemented in practice: "This is even more important than simply declaring and gathering some supporters around you."