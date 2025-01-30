Expert Outlines Two Possible Endings to the Conflict in Ukraine

3.44 RUB
Kingdom of Eswatini Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
Belarus Responds to Western Criticism at OSCE Platform in Vienna
Bloomberg: Russia finds allies in Europe at the wrong time for Ukraine
Russia completes testing of hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles
NATO deploys reconnaissance vehicles to Belarusian border
European Countries May Withdraw Support for Ukraine Due to Internal Disagreements
Lukashenko Sets Task to Align University Training with Real-Life Conditions
President of Belarus stated necessity to facilitate intellectual modernization of Belarus’ economy
President of Belarus Announces Continued Development of National Scientific Schools
President Sends Greetings to Participants of 10th Congress of Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus
Trump Threatens BRICS Countries with Tariffs for Attempts to Create Alternative to Dollar
Tactical exercises of paratroop and reconnaissance units hold near Brest
Briefing by CSTO Chief of Joint Staff held in Moscow
Ensuring National Security: Lukashenko Approves Decision on Border Protection
President of Laos Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
Georgia Suspends Participation in PACE Following Controversial Resolution
Developers announced time of Belarusian electric car's serial production launch
Lukashenko: Along with Border Protection, It's Important to Timely Identify Potential Threats
King of Bahrain Congratulates President of Belarus on Election Victory
Lukashenko: The situation at the border tense, there is enough work for everyone