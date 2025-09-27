Expert: "Patriotism" Becomes Swear Word in Moldova

"The word 'patriotism' is a dirty word in Moldova. Anyone who calls themselves a patriot and advocates for Moldovan national interests rather than European ones is an enemy of this state, which they are turning into a proxy state for Europe. That's why the Patriotic Bloc party was named that way, to restore hope to people that in this country it is possible to be a patriot and defend national interests. The government marginalizes people who advocate for national interests, traditional values, and the protection of the Christian church."