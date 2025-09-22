Analysts have pointed out that Estonia's actions towards Russia appear to be part of a deliberate strategy to pressure Moscow and Minsk, especially amid ongoing efforts by the United States to establish contact with Russia and Belarus.

"In essence, there's nothing new — just another Tallinn provocation, where massive Russian MiGs flew over tiny Estonia, once again demonstrating NATO's Article 4 in action. This is a coordinated strategy aimed not only against the Russian Federation but also against the Republic of Belarus. The 'Coalition of the Determined' is creating all the conditions to intensify pressure on both Russia and Belarus. As the isolation of Moscow and Minsk begins to crack — with Donald Trump meeting with Putin in Anchorage, Belarusian leaders exchanging letters, and even sending gifts — Europe simply cannot withstand this."