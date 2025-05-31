Explosions on Railway Lines in Bryansk and Kursk Regions Classified as Acts of Terrorism

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that there is no information regarding any Belarusian citizens injured or killed in the incident on the railway in Bryansk Region. A three-day period of mourning has been declared in the region in memory of the victims of these acts of terror. Let us recall that the tragedy occurred during the night of June 1.

As a result of the explosion, a bridge collapsed, and a passenger train collided with the debris. The railway track tilted at a 45-degree angle along with a passing freight truck. Preliminary reports indicate that seven people lost their lives, and seventy-one were injured, including four children. Currently, forty-four passengers remain hospitalized. Those able to continue their journey have been sent by a backup train to Moscow.

Indeed, a reserve train carrying passengers from Klimov to Moscow arrived at the Kievsky Station — the same station where the Bryansk bridge had collapsed. Many of the passengers were heading to the Russian capital for vacation, many with children, as the summer holidays had just begun.

The tragedy has claimed seven lives and injured over seventy people, among them four children. An eight-month-old infant is in critical condition. Passengers who sustained minor injuries—bruises and scratches—have arrived in Moscow and were able to continue their journeys. Nevertheless, many remain in a state of shock.

Lyudmila Ivanova, a passenger on the Bryansk-Moscow train, shared her experience:

"Words cannot express how terrifying it was. I was in carriage nine, so I was fortunate. The first carriage ended up on its side, while carriages two and three came off the tracks. It was horrifying to watch. We all flew through the air, and everything inside the carriages was torn apart. It was a nightmare. This was the first time I experienced such a situation, and I still tremble when I think about it."

Most of the casualties were among the passengers in the front carriages, which bore the brunt of the destroyed bridge. Those traveling in the rear cars were initially shaken by the sudden braking and, in many cases, did not immediately understand what had happened, as many were asleep at the moment.

"Everyone started shouting that something was exploding or that there was shooting. But it felt more like an emergency hard brake," one passenger recounted.

According to her, everything was in disarray. The bridge had fallen onto the train.

On the same day, June 1st, during the movement of a freight train in Kursk Region, a railway bridge also collapsed. The train's engineers and two assistants sustained injuries. The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that this bridge was also blown up.