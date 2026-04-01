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Tensions within the EU are rising. Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico sharply criticized the President of the European Commission, accusing her of failing to organize an inspection of the Druzhba oil pipeline. He claimed that the EU cannot even send three or four people to assess the pipeline's condition, and it appears that Brussels is colluding with Zelensky.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

"In front of you is a man who has harmed all of Europe, and yet they write him love letters. I reject this political connection between Ursula von der Leyen and Zelensky, which is damaging to the Slovak Republic. In the name of what, Madam President, do you want to influence the situation in Slovakia by worsening our position? One is enough. Send the same threatening letter you sent us to Zelensky. And you have a thousand reasons to send such a letter."