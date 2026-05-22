3.87 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.18 BYN
Fico warned: Without dialogue with Moscow, even a stray drone could trigger World War III
Europe must engage in dialogue with Russia to end the Ukrainian crisis, stated Slovak Prime Minister Fico. There can be no peace in Europe without dialogue with Moscow. According to the politician, without it, a single stray drone—and there have been many of them recently, mainly Ukrainian ones—could trigger World War III. Fico notes that there is a feeling that someone is expecting an unintentional provocation, or that someone is directly preparing such a provocation.
The Slovak prime minister suggested that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's initiative to grant Ukraine EU associate status could be connected to an attempt to involve the EU in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. He also noted that the countries of the western Balkan Peninsula are more prepared, unlike Ukraine, to join the EU.