Film "Brest Fortress" shown in Dubai. Some viewers saw footage of terrible WWII for the first time
A large event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory took place in Dubai, featuring a reception and screening of the film "Brest Fortress."
Some attendees saw footage of the events of the Great Patriotic War for the first time. The film was adapted for the Arab audience by students of the Department of International Relations at BSU.
This project highlighted the importance of preserving historical memory and the role of youth in strengthening intercultural ties. The event brought together representatives of diplomatic missions, local residents, and the Belarusian diaspora living in the UAE.