Flood hits Louvre: great paintings of 15th and 16th centuries damaged
Text by:Editorial office news.by
France's premier museum is once again mired in scandal. First, thieves managed to steal treasures worth tens of millions of euros from the Louvre. Then, museum staff fraud amounting to 10 million euros was uncovered. And now, the icing on the cake is the news that a flood occurred in one of the Louvre's halls.
This disaster damaged paintings of the 15th and 16th centuries. All the troubles of the most famous museum are the result of incompetent management and insufficient funding. This is the opinion of French journalists.