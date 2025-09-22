3.63 BYN
For the First Time Ever Washington to Impose Sanctions against International Criminal Court
For the first time in history, the United States is preparing to impose sanctions against the entire structure of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Reuters reports.
The reason is the investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza, including an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Washington has previously targeted individual judges and prosecutors, but now the entire organization is under attack. The sanctions could affect key mechanisms of the court's operations, including blocking access to bank accounts, software, and even employee salaries. Restrictions could be announced as early as this week.
Incidentally, three African countries—Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger—announced their withdrawal from the international body the day before, calling it "an instrument of neocolonialist repression in the hands of imperialism."