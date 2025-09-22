For the First Time Ever Washington to Impose Sanctions against International Criminal Court

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fcd84724-d214-4950-8265-ab83262bed0b/conversions/5c21b6b6-3900-45c0-acd0-5922fc54cb36-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fcd84724-d214-4950-8265-ab83262bed0b/conversions/5c21b6b6-3900-45c0-acd0-5922fc54cb36-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fcd84724-d214-4950-8265-ab83262bed0b/conversions/5c21b6b6-3900-45c0-acd0-5922fc54cb36-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fcd84724-d214-4950-8265-ab83262bed0b/conversions/5c21b6b6-3900-45c0-acd0-5922fc54cb36-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

For the first time in history, the United States is preparing to impose sanctions against the entire structure of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Reuters reports.

The reason is the investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza, including an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Washington has previously targeted individual judges and prosecutors, but now the entire organization is under attack. The sanctions could affect key mechanisms of the court's operations, including blocking access to bank accounts, software, and even employee salaries. Restrictions could be announced as early as this week.